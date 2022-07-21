Supply Chain Manager – Chegutu

Our client in the Agriculture industry is looking for a Supply Chain Manager to join them soon.
• Should have a Degree in Accounting/Purchasing & Supply Management or relevant qualification
• Knowledge of MS Excel, Pastel and ERP Inventory Systems
• At least 6 years’ experience in the Agriculture Industry
• Ability to oversee inventory and supply chain management according to set company guidelines
• Ability to perform critical inventory tasks to ensure the correct number of items are in stock
• Maintain updated and accurate records of inventory, including transfers and stock cycle counts
• Review documentation and monitor product codes to search for discrepancies; troubleshoot quantity discrepancies between stock and records
If you qualify, please email your cv in plain MS Word format to: pchinenere@priconsultants.com
