Systems Operators X2 ( Banking Sector, Harare)
Our Client in the banking sector is looking for Systems Operators X2 to join their dynamic team.
The ideal candidates should be in possession of the following:
- Degree in Information Technology, Computer Science or Information Systems or relevant qualifications.
- Postilion knowledge.
- 2 to 3 years of relevant working experience in a similar role or related environment.
Reporting to the Manager – ICT Operations, the successful candidates will among other things be responsible for:
- Backing up of T24, RTGS, Postilion Systems, Sun System, RTGS, Helpdesk and all other Bank systems
- Performing Close of Business
- Performing daily monitoring of all systems implemented for the Bank
- Executing restoring on systems environments
- Troubleshooting failed jobs and initiating corrective action on all Bank systems
- Creating and providing reports for backup and storage environments and related activities and tasks
- Maintaining tape libraries associated to the tape hardware and the storage. Preparing to work shift work
The essential qualities demanded by this position are; the ability to work under pressure and to pay attention to detail. Interested candidates can urgently send their CVs via email to victoria@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw
