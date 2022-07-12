Systems Operators X2 ( Banking Sector, Harare)

Our Client in the banking sector is looking for Systems Operators X2 to join their dynamic team.

The ideal candidates should be in possession of the following:

Degree in Information Technology, Computer Science or Information Systems or relevant qualifications.

Postilion knowledge.

2 to 3 years of relevant working experience in a similar role or related environment.

Reporting to the Manager – ICT Operations, the successful candidates will among other things be responsible for:

Backing up of T24, RTGS, Postilion Systems, Sun System, RTGS, Helpdesk and all other Bank systems

Performing Close of Business

Performing daily monitoring of all systems implemented for the Bank

Executing restoring on systems environments

Troubleshooting failed jobs and initiating corrective action on all Bank systems

Creating and providing reports for backup and storage environments and related activities and tasks

Maintaining tape libraries associated to the tape hardware and the storage. Preparing to work shift work

The essential qualities demanded by this position are; the ability to work under pressure and to pay attention to detail. Interested candidates can urgently send their CVs via email to victoria@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw