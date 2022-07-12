fbpx
Wednesday, July 13, 2022
Systems Operators X2

  • Anywhere

Systems Operators X2 ( Banking Sector, Harare)

 

Our Client in the banking sector is looking for Systems Operators X2 to join their dynamic team.

 

The ideal candidates should be in possession of the following: 

  • Degree in Information Technology, Computer Science or Information Systems or relevant qualifications. 
  • Postilion knowledge. 
  • 2 to 3 years of relevant working experience in a similar role or related environment. 

 

Reporting to the Manager – ICT Operations, the successful candidates will among other things be responsible for: 

  • Backing up of T24, RTGS, Postilion Systems, Sun System, RTGS, Helpdesk and all other Bank systems
  • Performing Close of Business
  • Performing daily monitoring of all systems implemented for the Bank 
  • Executing restoring on systems environments
  • Troubleshooting failed jobs and initiating corrective action on all Bank systems
  • Creating and providing reports for backup and storage environments and related activities and tasks
  • Maintaining tape libraries associated to the tape hardware and the storage. Preparing to work shift work

 

The essential qualities demanded by this position are; the ability to work under pressure and to pay attention to detail. Interested candidates can urgently send their CVs via email to victoria@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw

