Butcher Shop is looking for a team leader to manage our team and provide effective guidance. You will be responsible for supervising, managing and motivating employees on a daily basis.

As a team leader, you will be the contact point for all team members, so your communication skills should be excellent. You should also be able to act proactively to ensure smooth team operations and effective collaboration.

Ultimately, you should lead by setting a good example and engaging the team to achieve goals.

Responsibilities

* Create an inspiring team environment with an open communication culture

* Delegate tasks and set deadlines

* Oversee day-to-day operation

* Monitor team performance and report on metrics

* Motivate team members

* Listen to team members’ feedback and resolve any issues or conflicts.

Requirements and skills

* Proven work experience as a team leader or supervisor

* Good PC skills, especially MS Excel

* Excellent communication and leadership skills

* Organizational and time-management skills

* Decision-making skills

Please send through cv to Butchershopbyo@gmail.com or via our Facebook page