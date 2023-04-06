Terms of Reference: WWDs Inclusive Election Policy and Development of an Accessibility Audit Tool

Introduction and Background

A woman-founded and women-led organization operating in the Masvingo and southern part of Midlands Provinces calls for Expressions of Interest from consultants.

The organisation was created to offer open, safe and inclusive platforms for the participation of women and girls, including women and girls with disabilities and women living with HIV/AIDS, in a quest to ensure the empowerment of women socially and economically. The vision, mission and approach of the organisation are informed by the personal experience of founders, community needs assessment and gaps within national policies and; community and national development discourse. The organisation, therefore, desires to create platforms for meaningful involvement and effective participation in national, regional and community spaces.

Background

In 2017, ICODZim petitioned parliament to ensure persons with disabilities participate in elections, voter education & mobilization. This came after the realisation that although the international legal framework seeks to ensure that persons with disabilities enjoy the same rights that able-bodied people enjoy, the reality is that they usually face social, legal and, most importantly, physical barriers in claiming and fully enjoying their democratic rights. Women and girls with disability are more vulnerable to disenfranchisement and participation compared to their non-disabled counterparts due to their limited access to education and healthcare. As a result, their participation in the economic and political dimension is minimal, if not non-existent, thereby making them vulnerable.

During the 2018 elections, several attempts were made to include persons with disabilities in the political process. An example of such was the provision of disability-friendly electoral booths. This can be considered a progressive step in relation to persons with disabilities’ right to vote. However, from the reports, some polling stations were inaccessible to persons with disabilities due to a number is barriers. Furthermore, there was the assisted voter programme which significantly enhanced the participation of persons with disabilities in the elections. Although due to these attempts, 55 000 voters were assisted in one way or another, some concerns were raised that the assisted-voter programme was a tool to intimidate voters into casting votes in a certain direction (Nkosana Maphosa et al.

It is against this background that the organization would like to engage the services of a consultant to develop an Inclusive election policy and polling station accessibility audit tool. This call invites Expressions of Interest from consultants to conduct a comprehensive gap analysis study on the laws, policies and barriers that promote or hinder the participation of WWDs in electoral processes, and develop an Inclusive election policy and accessibility audit tool.

Terms of reference

Specifically, the terms of reference of the consultancy include:

In consultation with a technical working group, conduct a comprehensive gap analysis study on the laws, policies and barriers that promote or hinder the participation of WWDs in electoral processes.

Draft an Inclusive election policy

Develop an accessibility audit tool for polling stations

Create a database with all information collected in order to facilitate consultation with stakeholders on the rights of persons with disabilities.

Present the Inclusive election policy at a sensitization Workshop for DPOs, ZEC, CSOs, Legislators, policymakers and other stakeholders.

Expected deliverables

The Consultant will be expected to deliver the following:

The Consultant is expected to produce a gap analysis report and a standard guide for disability-inclusive elections.

The Consultant is expected to present and share the Inclusive election policy with the technical working group

The consultant is expected to develop a polling station accessibility audit tool.

Qualifications and experience

A postgraduate university degree in law; at least five years in research, of which at least 2-3 years must be with international law, human rights law and/or development issues. Experience or conversant with disability international and local instruments. Previous working experience in Zimbabwe in disability programming is an asset.

Competences: Experience and proven competence in liaising with government authorities as well as with international institutions, NGOs and academia, preferably within the Zimbabwean context. Experience in the monitoring of electoral processes is an added advantage. In addition, the candidate must possess strong writing skills; all applicants are required to submit at least two copies of relevant publications or previous studies.

Reporting

The consultant will work with the Programs Unit at the organisation and a technical working group comprised of OPDs representatives.

To apply

In light of the above, the organisation wishes to invite suitably qualified consultants to submit expressions of interest as per the scope of work indicated above. Expressions of interest should include the following:

A capability statement

Attach resume of the individual who will undertake the task

The consultant’s technical proposal

Methodology of how the task will be accomplished;

A work plan with detailed activities, milestones, timeframes and fees charged

Proposed consultancy fees payment schedule

Three contactable referees from similar previous work done.

This is a re-advertisement, and during the application process, the organisation will not charge any fee, nor will it require any payment for an application to be considered. The organisation is an equal employer and employs personnel without regard to race, place of origin, language, creed, religion, gender, marital status and or physical disability: persons with disabilities are encouraged to apply.

Applications should be directed to recruitmentmsv2021@gmail.com before the 7th of April 2023 at 14.00.

NB: Shortlisting will be done on a rolling basis.