Thursday, July 21, 2022
Trader – Bulawayo

Our client in the manufacturing industry is looking for a Trader to join them soon.

• At least 5 years experience in a similar position
• Degree in Finance/Marketing or relevant qualification
• Should have a marketing background and an appreciation of commodity trading
• Salary to be discussed with short-listed candidates

If you qualify, please email your cv in plain MS Word format to: pchinenere@priconsultants.com
PLEASE NOTE: ONLY SHORTLISTED CANDIDATES WILL BE CONTACTED

