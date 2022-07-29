Our client in the Manufacturing industry is looking for a Unit Manager to join them soon
Responsibilities
• Plan and prioritise production to meet demand planning budget volumes.
• Manage production process to achieve finished product quality.
• Optimal use of manpower, machinery, raw and packaging material.
• Present and analyse production performance reports.
• Compliance with planned maintenance schedule.
• Propose or recommend CAPEX projects, identifying innovation to improve efficiency.
• Manage returns to achieve product recovery.
• Ensure all site operations are performed in line with mandatory legislation.
• Understanding of machine operating principles to be able to link into procedures.
• Achieve SHE targets for the plant and ensure compliance with group SHE policy.
• Understanding of plant and machine maintenance schedules.
• Ability to implement cost management mechanisms
• Stock controlling
Educational Qualifications:-
• A holder of a Bsc. Hons. in Food Science/Production Management/ Process Engineering/ qualified Miller.
• Proficiency in Microsoft Excel is a must
• Qualification in Project Management
• Relevant Professional Membership
If you qualify, please email your cv in plain MS Word format to: pchinenere@priconsultants.com
PLEASE NOTE: ONLY SHORTLISTED CANDIDATES WILL BE CONTACTED
