Our client in the Manufacturing industry is looking for a Unit Manager to join them soon

Responsibilities

• Plan and prioritise production to meet demand planning budget volumes.

• Manage production process to achieve finished product quality.

• Optimal use of manpower, machinery, raw and packaging material.

• Present and analyse production performance reports.

• Compliance with planned maintenance schedule.

• Propose or recommend CAPEX projects, identifying innovation to improve efficiency.

• Manage returns to achieve product recovery.

• Ensure all site operations are performed in line with mandatory legislation.

• Understanding of machine operating principles to be able to link into procedures.

• Achieve SHE targets for the plant and ensure compliance with group SHE policy.

• Understanding of plant and machine maintenance schedules.

• Ability to implement cost management mechanisms

• Stock controlling

Educational Qualifications:-

• A holder of a Bsc. Hons. in Food Science/Production Management/ Process Engineering/ qualified Miller.

• Proficiency in Microsoft Excel is a must

• Qualification in Project Management

• Relevant Professional Membership

If you qualify, please email your cv in plain MS Word format to: pchinenere@priconsultants.com

PLEASE NOTE: ONLY SHORTLISTED CANDIDATES WILL BE CONTACTED