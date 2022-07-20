Urban Resilience Field Officers x 4 (DCA)

DanChurchAid Zimbabwe

About DCA

DanChurchAid (DCA) is a Danish faith-based civil society organization. It was founded in 1922 by representatives of the Danish Evangelical Church, which continues to be a key DCA constituency. DCA is also supported by volunteers, supporters, and staff working hard to save lives in many countries. DanChurchAid supports the needy and the poorest of the world in their struggle for a dignified and better life and helps those whose lives are threatened.

The call for applications is in anticipation of funding for a project that will focus on entrepreneurship and livelihoods development in Harare. Completion of the recruitment process will be done when funding has been confirmed.

Urban Resilience Field Officers x 4

Position Summary

The resilience officer will be responsible for the design, planning, implementation, and monitoring of DCA’s entrepreneurship and livelihoods development activities in urban and peri-urban districts in Harare.

Responsibilities

Ensure all resilience-building project activities are implemented timely and in accordance with donor requirements and quality standards that are following urban by-laws. Mainstream protection in all project activities to ensure all vulnerable social groups participate in the project. In collaboration with the research team, develop clear beneficiary targeting criteria and participate in baseline and endline surveys. Contribute to the registration of beneficiaries according to laid down criteria to minimize exclusion and inclusion errors. Train and provide regular technical assistance to staff, partner organizations, community facilitators, enumerators, beneficiaries, and other relevant stakeholders to ensure effective implementation of the resilience-building interventions. Identify and assess partnerships relevant to urban resilience programming and share information on value chains in urban enterprises. Participate in the design and administration of monitoring tools for resilience building activities. Assist in developing project proposals linked to resilience building and resilience programming. Compile periodic project reports for use internally and externally.

Skills and Qualifications

Relevant Degree in Entrepreneurship, Innovation, or any other related fields. At least 3 years’ experience in entrepreneurship, livelihoods, and business mentorship activities. Qualification or experience in Monitoring & Evaluation of entrepreneurship development activities is an added advantage. Excellent skills in written and spoken English; good interpersonal and inter-organizational working experience and ability to collaborate closely with multi-level stakeholders.

To apply

Interested and qualified candidates, please follow DCA online application link https://dca.career.emply.com/en/ad/urban-resilience-field-officers-x-4/pcjo6m and provide your motivational letter and CV including 3 references by 26 July 2022. Please note only short-listed candidates will be contacted.