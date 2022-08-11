VACANCIES| Trainee Technicians

TRAINEE TECHNICIANS (ICT Sector, Harare)

A reputable organisation in the ICT sector is looking for Trainee Technicians to join their dynamic

The ideal candidate should meet the following: Diploma in Information Communication Technology must include networking certification. One year of working experience. Class 4 driver’s license. Good communication skills. Undergo technical training. Servicing of MFP printers. Install and configure software programs. Quality control checks. Urgently apply if you are interested and indicate your salary expectations, attach your CV in word format to: cvs@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw