Accountant

Responsibilities

1. Prepare management accounts

2. Budgeting, costing, forecasting

3. Responsible for cashflows, creditors, debtors

REQUIREMENTS

1. Degree in Accounting

2. ACCA, CPA

3. At least 4 years in FMCG

If you qualify, please email your cv in Word format to: snyamhondera@priconsultants.com