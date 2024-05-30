Company: Wonder Gases Pvt (Ltd)

Vacancy: Accountant

Due Date: 15 Jun 2024 Harare

Salary: Negotiable

Job Description

REPORTING TO: MANAGING DIRECTOR

FUNCTION

To work closely with the MD and be responsible for the day-to-day management of transactional finance. To produce accurate and reliable financial information relating to the company and be responsible for the maintenance of all financial procedures, including developing, implementing and updating finance policies and procedures, payment schedules, purchase orders and budgeting.

DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES

1. Nominal ledger accounting.

Maintain Pastel accounts to trial balance and balance sheet level with monthly financials.

Provide monthly accounts to the MD.

2. Sales ledger accounting

Maintain Pastel sales ledger accounts

Issue invoices as requested by the sales department

Ensure prompt payment of supplier invoices

3. Purchase ledger accounting.

Maintain Pastel purchase ledger accounts.

Prepare a weekly list of purchase ledger payments for approval by the MD.

4. Banking.

Complete monthly bank reconciliations

Maintain bank mandates

Ensure protocols are adhered to for all payments through the bank

Oversee weekly reconciliation of sales to the banking of payments

5. Cashflow budgeting.

Update cashflow forecast on the basis of actual monthly expenditure and provide to the MD within agreed timescales of the month-end

Prepare revised cash flow budget on a quarterly basis to the MD within agreed timescales of the quarter end following discussion with the MD

6. Statutory accounts dases

Preparation of statutory accounts to the MD within one month of the year-end.

Qualifications and Experience

Degree level or higher accounting / financial management qualification

Extensive experience with Pastel Software

Excellent financial management, administration and record-keeping skills

Strong analytical, financial, reporting and presentation skills

Knowledge of financial regulations adhering to the retail industry

How to Apply

Email: lpgasrecruitment@gmail.com; nyabunzerc@gmail.com