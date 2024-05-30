Company: Wonder Gases Pvt (Ltd)
Vacancy: Accountant
Due Date: 15 Jun 2024 Harare
Salary: Negotiable
Job Description
REPORTING TO: MANAGING DIRECTOR
FUNCTION
To work closely with the MD and be responsible for the day-to-day management of transactional finance. To produce accurate and reliable financial information relating to the company and be responsible for the maintenance of all financial procedures, including developing, implementing and updating finance policies and procedures, payment schedules, purchase orders and budgeting.
DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES
1. Nominal ledger accounting.
- Maintain Pastel accounts to trial balance and balance sheet level with monthly financials.
- Provide monthly accounts to the MD.
2. Sales ledger accounting
- Maintain Pastel sales ledger accounts
- Issue invoices as requested by the sales department
- Ensure prompt payment of supplier invoices
3. Purchase ledger accounting.
- Maintain Pastel purchase ledger accounts.
- Prepare a weekly list of purchase ledger payments for approval by the MD.
4. Banking.
- Complete monthly bank reconciliations
- Maintain bank mandates
- Ensure protocols are adhered to for all payments through the bank
- Oversee weekly reconciliation of sales to the banking of payments
5. Cashflow budgeting.
- Update cashflow forecast on the basis of actual monthly expenditure and provide to the MD within agreed timescales of the month-end
- Prepare revised cash flow budget on a quarterly basis to the MD within agreed timescales of the quarter end following discussion with the MD
6. Statutory accounts dases
- Preparation of statutory accounts to the MD within one month of the year-end.
Qualifications and Experience
- Degree level or higher accounting / financial management qualification
- Extensive experience with Pastel Software
- Excellent financial management, administration and record-keeping skills
- Strong analytical, financial, reporting and presentation skills
- Knowledge of financial regulations adhering to the retail industry
How to Apply
Email: lpgasrecruitment@gmail.com; nyabunzerc@gmail.com
To apply for this job please visit gmail.com.