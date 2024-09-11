VACANCY: Accountant

Assistant Accountant (FMCG Manufacturing Industry, Mutare) – Our client is the distribution of fast moving consumer goods based in Mutare is looking for Assistant Accountant to join their dynamic team. The ideal candidate will have at least minimum of 5years in a similar role and have experience working in FMCG sector. Preferably someone who is willing to relocate to work in Mutare. The successful candidate will be responsible for preparing monthly financial statements and reports and management accounts. Assist with budgeting and forecasting. Comply with accounting regulations. Research and resolve accounting discrepancies. Assist with other accounting projects as needed. Strong understanding of accounting principles and procedures. Prepare journal entries and post to general ledger *Reconcile accounts payable and receivable Excellent problem-solving and analytical skills. Excellent communication and interpersonal skills. Qualifications: Degree in accounting or any related field. Urgently apply if you are interested and indicate your salary expectations, attach your CV in word format to: cvs@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw MUST BE AVAILABLE TO START IMMEDIATELY.