Vacancy – Accounting Interns (x2) for Hire

Company Hiring – Shasha Tobacco Pvt Ltd (with division in Logistics, Exports and Agronomy divisions)

Applications are invited from students who are looking for internship/ attachment placement.

Minimum Requirements

-At least 5 Ordinary Level passes including English and Mathematics

– Must be studying towards a Degree in Accounting

– Third-year students (part 3)

Interested candidates are to send their CVs together with educational qualifications clearly indicating the position being applied for on the email subject. Send to jmaruve@shashatobacco.co.zw and esikutwa@shashatobacco.co.zw before 07 November 2022; Cut off time 16.00pm