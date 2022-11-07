Vacancy – Accounting Interns (x2) for Hire
Company Hiring – Shasha Tobacco Pvt Ltd (with division in Logistics, Exports and Agronomy divisions)
Applications are invited from students who are looking for internship/ attachment placement.
Minimum Requirements
-At least 5 Ordinary Level passes including English and Mathematics
– Must be studying towards a Degree in Accounting
– Third-year students (part 3)
Interested candidates are to send their CVs together with educational qualifications clearly indicating the position being applied for on the email subject. Send to jmaruve@shashatobacco.co.zw and esikutwa@shashatobacco.co.zw before 07 November 2022; Cut off time 16.00pm
