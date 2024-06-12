VACANCY: Accounting Officer

Accounting Officer (Textile & Manufacturing Sector, Harare)

Our client is in the manufacturing sector and is looking for an accounting officer who will be working closely with the CFO and other members of the finance team to support the overall financial operations of the organization. Three years or more experience as an Accounting Officer or similar role is a must.

The Ideal candidate will be responsible for:

Maintaining and updating financial records in compliance with accounting standards and regulations.

Preparing and analysing financial reports, including balance sheets, income statements, and cash flow statements.

Assisting in the preparation of annual budgets and financial forecasts.

Monitoring financial transactions, including accounts payable and accounts receivable.

Reconciling financial discrepancies by collecting and analysing account information.

Preparing and processing journal entries, as well as month-end and year-end closings.

Assisting in the preparation of tax returns and ensuring compliance with tax regulations.

Supporting the audit process by providing documentation and explanations for financial records.

Assisting in developing and implementing internal controls and financial procedures.

Work closely with other departments to provide financial information and support decision-making.

Stay updated on accounting principles, practices, and regulations to ensure compliance and accuracy in financial reporting.

Support the CFO in special projects and financial analysis as needed.

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in Accounting, Finance, or a related field and ACCA certification is an added advantage.

Proficient in ODDO or any accounting software and MS Excel.

Strong understanding of accounting principles and financial reporting standards.

Excellent analytical and problem-solving skills.

Attention to detail and accuracy in financial data.

Ability to work independently and as part of a team.

Strong communication and interpersonal skills.

Ability to prioritize tasks and meet deadlines.

Urgently apply if you are interested and indicate your salary expectations. Attach your CV in Word format to cvs@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw