VACANCY: Accounts Clerk

A company in the timber industry is looking for an Accounts Clerk.

Duties are mainly posting data into the accounting system, maintenance of accounts records and provision of Accounting and clerical support to the Accounts department.

Qualifications: An Accounting Diploma, 1 to 3 years post qualification experience, working knowledge of Quickbooks and Microsoft Excel and knowledge of basic Bookkeeping.

Please send your application letter and CV to inputrecruit2023@gmail.com by 24 April 2023.