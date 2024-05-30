VACANCY: Accounts Clerk

Accounts Clerk (Hardware Sector, Harare) – Our client specializes in the distribution of modek plastic translucent roof sheeting, safetop fasteners is looking for Accounts clerk to join their dynamic team.

The ideal candidate will be responsible for

Processing of creditors’ invoices and the reconciliations thereof.

General data capturing of all accounting data.

Carrying out bank reconciliations.

Typing accurately, prepare and maintain accounting documents and records.

Preparing bank deposits, general ledger postings and statements.

Reconciling accounts in a timely manner.

Providing assistance and support to company personnel.

Receiving of purchased stocks from suppliers.

Performing physical stock takes and reconciliations of stocks in warehouses against computer-generated records.

Maintaining proper books of accounts in compliance with IFRS and the Companies Acts.

Qualifications:

2 years experience.

Minimum of Degree in Accounting. Knowledge of Microsoft Office is a must.

Knowledge of SAGE EVOLUTION is an added advantage.

Excellent numeric skills.

Ability to think outside the box, work with minimum supervision and the ability to work under pressure in order to meet strict deadlines.

Membership of a recognized professional board, e.g. SAA, CIS, and ACCA is preferable.

Urgently apply if you are interested and indicate your salary expectations. Attach your CV in Word format to: cvs@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw