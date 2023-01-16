fbpx
Monday, January 16, 2023
VACANCY: Accounts Clerk – Creditors

VACANCY: Accounts Clerk – Creditors

  • Ruwa

A leading and expanding FMCG Manufacturing organization is looking for an Accounts Clerk – Creditors to join its team with at least a minimum of 2-3 years in a similar role.

Responsibilities

  • The incumbent should be able to post creditors invoices, credit notes and journals.
  • Prepare weekly and monthly reconciliations.
  • Prepare documents for payment processing.
  • Maintains Creditors’ documents files.
  • Assists in preparing the creditors’ reports for the monthly management accounts.

Attributes and qualifications

  • Knowledge of managing accounts receivable module.
  • Excellent communication and analytical skills and work accurately under pressure and meet set deadlines.
  • Software: Pastel Evolution/ Excel/ Sage 1000
  • Degree in Accounting.

Urgently apply if you are interested and indicate your salary expectations. Attach your CV in word format to: ronald@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw

