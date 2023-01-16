VACANCY: Accounts Clerk – Creditors

A leading and expanding FMCG Manufacturing organization is looking for an Accounts Clerk – Creditors to join its team with at least a minimum of 2-3 years in a similar role.

Responsibilities

The incumbent should be able to post creditors invoices, credit notes and journals.

Prepare weekly and monthly reconciliations.

Prepare documents for payment processing.

Maintains Creditors’ documents files.

Assists in preparing the creditors’ reports for the monthly management accounts.

Attributes and qualifications

Knowledge of managing accounts receivable module.

Excellent communication and analytical skills and work accurately under pressure and meet set deadlines.

Software: Pastel Evolution/ Excel/ Sage 1000

Degree in Accounting.

Urgently apply if you are interested and indicate your salary expectations. Attach your CV in word format to: ronald@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw