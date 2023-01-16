VACANCY: Accounts Clerk – Creditors

A leading and expanding FMCG Manufacturing organization is looking for an Accounts Clerk – Creditors to join its team with at least a minimum of 2-3 years in a similar role.
Responsibilities
- The incumbent should be able to post creditors invoices, credit notes and journals.
- Prepare weekly and monthly reconciliations.
- Prepare documents for payment processing.
- Maintains Creditors’ documents files.
- Assists in preparing the creditors’ reports for the monthly management accounts.
Attributes and qualifications
- Knowledge of managing accounts receivable module.
- Excellent communication and analytical skills and work accurately under pressure and meet set deadlines.
- Software: Pastel Evolution/ Excel/ Sage 1000
- Degree in Accounting.
Urgently apply if you are interested and indicate your salary expectations. Attach your CV in word format to: ronald@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw
