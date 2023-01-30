VACANCY: Administration Clerk

Lake Harvest Distribution
A vacancy for an Administration Clerk has arisen at Lake Harvest Distribution (Pvt) Ltd. The incumbent shall be based in Harare.
Aspiring candidates must meet the following Qualifications:
At least 5 ‘O’ Levels, including Maths and English
Diploma in Secretarial Administration/Office Administration
Aspiring candidates must meet the following requirements:
Excellent interpersonal skills
Ability to multi-task
Clear verbal and written communication and ability to prepare accurate reports.
Ability to work under pressure
Ability to pay close attention to detail
Knowledge of excel
No criminal Record.
Interested people should submit an application letter, Curriculum Vitae, and certified copies of academic and professional qualifications not later than 6 February 2023.
Applications must be sent to careers@lakeharvest.com.
