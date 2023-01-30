VACANCY: Administration Clerk

A vacancy for an Administration Clerk has arisen at Lake Harvest Distribution (Pvt) Ltd. The incumbent shall be based in Harare.

Aspiring candidates must meet the following Qualifications:

 At least 5 ‘O’ Levels, including Maths and English

 Diploma in Secretarial Administration/Office Administration

Aspiring candidates must meet the following requirements:

 Excellent interpersonal skills

 Ability to multi-task

 Clear verbal and written communication and ability to prepare accurate reports.

 Ability to work under pressure

 Ability to pay close attention to detail

 Knowledge of excel

 No criminal Record.

Interested people should submit an application letter, Curriculum Vitae, and certified copies of academic and professional qualifications not later than 6 February 2023.

Applications must be sent to careers@lakeharvest.com.