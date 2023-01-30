fbpx
Monday, January 30, 2023
VACANCY: Administration Clerk

VACANCY: Administration Clerk

Lake Harvest Distribution

A vacancy for an Administration Clerk has arisen at Lake Harvest Distribution (Pvt) Ltd. The incumbent shall be based in Harare.

Aspiring candidates must meet the following Qualifications:
 At least 5 ‘O’ Levels, including Maths and English
 Diploma in Secretarial Administration/Office Administration

Aspiring candidates must meet the following requirements:
 Excellent interpersonal skills
 Ability to multi-task
 Clear verbal and written communication and ability to prepare accurate reports.
 Ability to work under pressure
 Ability to pay close attention to detail
 Knowledge of excel
 No criminal Record.

Interested people should submit an application letter, Curriculum Vitae, and certified copies of academic and professional qualifications not later than 6 February 2023.

Applications must be sent to careers@lakeharvest.com.

To apply for this job email your details to careers@lakeharvest.com

