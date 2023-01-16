VACANCY: Agricultural Product Specialist

Our client in the Hardware Retail industry is searching for a knowledgeable, friendly, and well-spoken Agricultural Product Specialist to carry out sales, provide customers with information about the products, guide customers with their respective agricultural product needs and ensure the Agricultural products section is stocked and maintained.

The ideal candidate should possess previous experience in Sales, possess in-depth knowledge of agricultural products and their uses, and must have superior customer service skills.

Interested and suitably qualified candidates should send their CVs to ameer@priconsultants.com no later than 20th January 2023.

PLEASE NOTE: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.