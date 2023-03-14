VACANCY: Assist Accountant – Creditors

ASSISTANT ACCOUNTANT-CREDITORS (FMCG Sector, Harare)
A leading and expanding FMCG Manufacturing organisation is looking for Assist Accountant – Creditors to join their dynamic team, with at least a minimum of 2 -3 years in a similar role.
The incumbent will be responsible for:
- Posting creditors invoices, credit notes and journals
- Prepares weekly and monthly reconciliations
- Prepare documents for payment processing
- Maintains Creditors’ documents files.
- Vat return computation.
- Cash flow management.
- Processing month-end journals.
- Processing re-evaluation journals.
- Stocktake variance reports.
- Assists in the preparation of the creditors’ report for the monthly management accounts.
- Knowledge of Pastel Evolution/ Excel/ Sage 1000.
- Knowledge of managing the Accounts Receivable Module.
- Work accurately under pressure and meet set deadlines.
- Excellent communication and analytical skills.
Qualifications: Degree in Accounting. Renewable Contract. Must be available to start immediately. Urgently apply if you are interested and indicate your salary expectations. Attach your CV in word format to: ronald@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw
To apply for this job email your details to ronald@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw