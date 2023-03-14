fbpx
Tuesday, March 14, 2023
VACANCY: Assist Accountant – Creditors

ASSISTANT ACCOUNTANT-CREDITORS (FMCG Sector, Harare)

A leading and expanding FMCG Manufacturing organisation is looking for Assist Accountant – Creditors to join their dynamic team, with at least a minimum of 2 -3 years in a similar role.

The incumbent will be responsible for:

  • Posting creditors invoices, credit notes and journals
  • Prepares weekly and monthly reconciliations
  • Prepare documents for payment processing
  • Maintains Creditors’ documents files.
  • Vat return computation.
  • Cash flow management.
  • Processing month-end journals.
  • Processing re-evaluation journals.
  • Stocktake variance reports.
  • Assists in the preparation of the creditors’ report for the monthly management accounts.
  • Knowledge of Pastel Evolution/ Excel/ Sage 1000.
  • Knowledge of managing the Accounts Receivable Module.
  • Work accurately under pressure and meet set deadlines.
  • Excellent communication and analytical skills.

Qualifications: Degree in Accounting. Renewable Contract. Must be available to start immediately. Urgently apply if you are interested and indicate your salary expectations. Attach your CV in word format to: ronald@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw

