VACANCY: Assistant Accountant

Assistant Accountant – Cash Book (FMCG Industry, Harare):

Our client, a supplier of different food products is looking for Management Accountant to join their dynamic team. A minimum of 2 years hands on experience.

The incumbent will be responsible for

issuing and Receiving cash with appropriate documentation.

Compilation and processing of daily payments as per cash flow.

Maintaining a daily updated Cash schedule for all payments and receipts.

Real time processing of cash and bank transactions.

Monthly reconciliation of cash books and related control accounts.

Secure custody of cash and equivalents. (Debit cards, EcoCash lines, swipe machines, etc).

Forging and maintaining amicable relations with banks.

Timeous processing and acquittal of CD3s.

Supervision and mentoring of subordinate.

Provision of timeous and relevant information to management for decision making.

Attributes

Attention to detail and accuracy.

Strong organizational and administrative skills.

High levels of integrity and confidentiality.

Strong verbal and written communication skills.

Qualifications:

Degree in Accounting or related field.

Professional Qualification an added advantage and Proficiency in Ms excel and other Ms Packages.

Urgently apply if you are interested and indicate your salary expectations, attach your CV in word format to: ronald@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw