Tuesday, August 22, 2023
VACANCY: Assistant Accountant

Assistant Accountant (FMCG Industry, Mutare)

A reputable organisation in the FMCG sector is looking for Assistant Accountant to join their dynamic team. The ideal candidate will have at least 3 years in a similar role, have experience working in the FMCG sector and be willing to relocate to work in Mutare.

The successful candidate will be responsible for:

  • Preparing journal entries and posting to the general ledger (Reconciling accounts payable and receivable).
  • Preparing monthly financial statements and reports.
  • Assisting with budgeting and forecasting.
  • Complying with accounting regulations.
  • Researching and resolving accounting discrepancies.
  • Assisting with other accounting projects as needed.

Attributes

  • Strong understanding of accounting principles and procedures.
  • Excellent problem-solving and analytical skills.
  • Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

Qualifications

  • Degree in accounting or any related field.

Urgently apply if you are interested and indicate your salary expectations. Attach your CV in Word format to: cvs@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw

