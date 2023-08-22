VACANCY: Assistant Accountant

Assistant Accountant (FMCG Industry, Mutare)

A reputable organisation in the FMCG sector is looking for Assistant Accountant to join their dynamic team. The ideal candidate will have at least 3 years in a similar role, have experience working in the FMCG sector and be willing to relocate to work in Mutare.

The successful candidate will be responsible for:

Preparing journal entries and posting to the general ledger (Reconciling accounts payable and receivable).

Preparing monthly financial statements and reports.

Assisting with budgeting and forecasting.

Complying with accounting regulations.

Researching and resolving accounting discrepancies.

Assisting with other accounting projects as needed.

Attributes

Strong understanding of accounting principles and procedures.

Excellent problem-solving and analytical skills.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

Qualifications

Degree in accounting or any related field.

Urgently apply if you are interested and indicate your salary expectations. Attach your CV in Word format to: cvs@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw