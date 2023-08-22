VACANCY: Assistant Accountant

Assistant Accountant (FMCG Industry, Mutare)
A reputable organisation in the FMCG sector is looking for Assistant Accountant to join their dynamic team. The ideal candidate will have at least 3 years in a similar role, have experience working in the FMCG sector and be willing to relocate to work in Mutare.
The successful candidate will be responsible for:
- Preparing journal entries and posting to the general ledger (Reconciling accounts payable and receivable).
- Preparing monthly financial statements and reports.
- Assisting with budgeting and forecasting.
- Complying with accounting regulations.
- Researching and resolving accounting discrepancies.
- Assisting with other accounting projects as needed.
Attributes
- Strong understanding of accounting principles and procedures.
- Excellent problem-solving and analytical skills.
- Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.
Qualifications
- Degree in accounting or any related field.
Urgently apply if you are interested and indicate your salary expectations. Attach your CV in Word format to: cvs@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw
