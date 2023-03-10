VACANCY: Assistant Accountant – Creditors

fbpx
Saturday, March 11, 2023
Assistant Accountant – Creditors (FMCG Sector, Harare)

A leading and expanding FMCG Manufacturing organization is looking for an Assistant Accountant – Creditors to join their dynamic team with at least a minimum of 3 -4 years in a similar role.

The incumbent will be responsible for:

  • Payables module.
  • Preparation of Foreign and Local Supplier Recons.
  • Posting of Invoices and Credit notes.
  • Preparation of Lead Schedules for financial statements and management accounts.
  • Prepares Weekly and Monthly reconciliations.
  • Maintain Creditors’ documents.
  • Adhere to safety health environment and quality systems.
  • Knowledge of managing payables module.
  • Knowledge of Pastel Evolution/ Excel/ Sage 1000.
  • Work accurately under pressure and meet set deadlines.
  • Excellent communication and analytical skills.

Qualifications: 

Degree in Accounting. Must be available to start immediately. Urgently apply if you are interested and indicate your salary expectations. Attach your CV in word format to: ronald@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw

To apply for this job email your details to ronald@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw

