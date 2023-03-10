VACANCY: Assistant Accountant – Creditors

Assistant Accountant – Creditors (FMCG Sector, Harare)

A leading and expanding FMCG Manufacturing organization is looking for an Assistant Accountant – Creditors to join their dynamic team with at least a minimum of 3 -4 years in a similar role.

The incumbent will be responsible for:

Payables module.

Preparation of Foreign and Local Supplier Recons.

Posting of Invoices and Credit notes.

Preparation of Lead Schedules for financial statements and management accounts.

Prepares Weekly and Monthly reconciliations.

Maintain Creditors’ documents.

Adhere to safety health environment and quality systems.

Knowledge of managing payables module.

Knowledge of Pastel Evolution/ Excel/ Sage 1000.

Work accurately under pressure and meet set deadlines.

Excellent communication and analytical skills.

Qualifications:

Degree in Accounting. Must be available to start immediately. Urgently apply if you are interested and indicate your salary expectations. Attach your CV in word format to: ronald@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw