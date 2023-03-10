VACANCY: Assistant Accountant – Creditors

Assistant Accountant – Creditors (FMCG Sector, Harare)
A leading and expanding FMCG Manufacturing organization is looking for an Assistant Accountant – Creditors to join their dynamic team with at least a minimum of 3 -4 years in a similar role.
The incumbent will be responsible for:
- Payables module.
- Preparation of Foreign and Local Supplier Recons.
- Posting of Invoices and Credit notes.
- Preparation of Lead Schedules for financial statements and management accounts.
- Prepares Weekly and Monthly reconciliations.
- Maintain Creditors’ documents.
- Adhere to safety health environment and quality systems.
- Knowledge of managing payables module.
- Knowledge of Pastel Evolution/ Excel/ Sage 1000.
- Work accurately under pressure and meet set deadlines.
- Excellent communication and analytical skills.
Qualifications:
Degree in Accounting. Must be available to start immediately. Urgently apply if you are interested and indicate your salary expectations. Attach your CV in word format to: ronald@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw
To apply for this job email your details to ronald@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw