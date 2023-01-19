VACANCY: Assistant Accountant – Debtors

A leading and expanding FMCG Manufacturing organization is looking for an assistant accountant – Debtors to join their dynamic team with at least a minimum of 2-3 years in a similar role.
The incumbent will be responsible of:
- posting receipts, recoveries, setoffs and bad debts.
- Debtors Management.
- Credit Control and management.
- Prepares monthly reconciliations.
- Prepares lead schedules for financial statements and management accounts.
- Stocktake participation.
- Maintains Accounts Receivable document files.
- Any other duties as assigned by the Accountant.
Qualifications and Attributes
- Knowledge of managing accounts receivable module.
- Ability to work accurately under pressure and meet set deadlines.
- Excellent communication and analytical skills.
- Knowledge of Pastel Evolution/ Excel/ Sage 1000.
- Degree in Accounting. Employment – Contract Basis.
Urgently apply if you are interested and indicate your salary expectations. Attach your CV in word format to: ronald@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw
