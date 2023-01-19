VACANCY: Assistant Accountant – Debtors

A leading and expanding FMCG Manufacturing organization is looking for an assistant accountant – Debtors to join their dynamic team with at least a minimum of 2-3 years in a similar role.

The incumbent will be responsible of:

posting receipts, recoveries, setoffs and bad debts.

Debtors Management.

Credit Control and management.

Prepares monthly reconciliations.

Prepares lead schedules for financial statements and management accounts.

Stocktake participation.

Maintains Accounts Receivable document files.

Any other duties as assigned by the Accountant.

Qualifications and Attributes

Knowledge of managing accounts receivable module.

Ability to work accurately under pressure and meet set deadlines.

Excellent communication and analytical skills.

Knowledge of Pastel Evolution/ Excel/ Sage 1000.

Degree in Accounting. Employment – Contract Basis.

Urgently apply if you are interested and indicate your salary expectations. Attach your CV in word format to: ronald@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw