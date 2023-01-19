fbpx
Friday, January 20, 2023
VACANCY: Assistant Accountant – Debtors

  • Ruwa

A leading and expanding FMCG Manufacturing organization is looking for an assistant accountant – Debtors to join their dynamic team with at least a minimum of 2-3 years in a similar role.

The incumbent will be responsible of:

  • posting receipts, recoveries, setoffs and bad debts.
  • Debtors Management.
  • Credit Control and management.
  • Prepares monthly reconciliations.
  • Prepares lead schedules for financial statements and management accounts.
  • Stocktake participation.
  • Maintains Accounts Receivable document files.
  • Any other duties as assigned by the Accountant.

Qualifications and Attributes

  • Knowledge of managing accounts receivable module.
  • Ability to work accurately under pressure and meet set deadlines.
  • Excellent communication and analytical skills.
  • Knowledge of  Pastel Evolution/ Excel/ Sage 1000.
  • Degree in Accounting. Employment – Contract Basis.

Urgently apply if you are interested and indicate your salary expectations. Attach your CV in word format to: ronald@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw

To apply for this job email your details to ronald@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw

