VACANCY: Assistant Auto Electrician

Assistant Auto Electrician (FMCG / Manufacturing Industry, Mutare).

Our client in the FMCG / Manufacturing industry seeking an assistant auto electrician to work and train within the team. Applications are invited from suitable candidates who are willing to work in Mutare with a minimum of 1 year of experience working on heavy-duty trucks.

Required qualification:

Class 1 Auto-Electrician Journeyman.

A generous salary package will be offered to the successful candidate. If you possess the required attributes and competencies, please attach your CV in Word format and send it to: ronald@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw.

Please note that only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

