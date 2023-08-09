VACANCY: Assistant Mechanic Class 1

Assistant Mechanic Class 1 (FMCG / Manufacturing Industry, Mutare).

Our client in the FMCG / Manufacturing industry is seeking an assistant mechanic to train within the team.

Applications are invited from candidates who are willing to work in Mutare with a minimum of 1 year of experience working on heavy-duty trucks.

Required qualification:

Class 1 Motor Mechanic.

A generous salary package will be offered to the successful candidate. If you possess the required attributes and competencies, please attach your CV in Word format and send it to: ronald@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw

Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Visit www.oxfordrecruitment.co.zw for more job opportunities.