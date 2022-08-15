VACANCY| Banana Plantation Supervisor

Our client is looking for a qualified candidate with 3-years experience with banana plantations to join their operations based in Zimbabwe. Salary on offer is US$500 gross per month plus accommodation.

Interested and suitably qualified and experienced candidates to send through their CVs to hkanjee@priconsultants.com as soon as possible as the client would like to employ someone by the end of the week.

PLEASE NOTE: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.