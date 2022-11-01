VACANCY: Barista

Our client in the Food industry is searching for an experienced and skilled barista to join their team.

The responsibilities of the role include selling coffee and tea blends, highlighting the differences between items, cleaning and restocking work areas, and sanitising equipment and utensils. The ideal candidate should possess at least 1 year of working experience as a barista and hold some professional Barista training/qualifications.

Interested and suitably qualified candidates should send their CVs to ameer@priconsultants.com no later than 3rd November 2022. PLEASE NOTE: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.