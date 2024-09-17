VACANCY: Board Members

A local NGO is seeking to appoint new members to enhance the Board’s capacity and skills to oversee organisational growth and development. Such individuals should possess extensive professional experience spanning at least 15 years and significant executive leadership accomplishments in non-governmental organisations or in any relevant sector that aligns with the mandate of the organisation.

The organisation is looking for individuals with a diverse range of skills, experience, and expertise in the following areas:

Business and programme development, with a focus on crafting sustainable solutions to break the cycle of gender-based violence, discrimination, and inequality against women and girls.

Resource mobilisation from bilateral and multilateral donors.

Marketing, communications, and public relations.

Finance and risk management.

Legal advice, policy review, research, and advocacy.

Planning and organisational development including turn around solutions, change management, and sustainability.

Monitoring, evaluation, and process improvements.

Human resources, talent, and capacity development.

About the organisation

The organisation is a local Chapter of a sub-regional network currently registered and operates as a Private Voluntary Organisation (PVO) in Zimbabwe. The network member countries are Botswana, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Swaziland, and Zambia. In Zimbabwe, the organisation is present in all the ten provinces. The purpose of the network is to contribute to the sustained well-being of women and girl children through action-oriented research in the socio-legal field and advocating for women’s rights. The organisation’s work incorporates action into research by questioning and challenging the law, policies, and practices that discriminate against women and girls and believes in making the law work for women and girls, guided by human rights and feminist approaches that require supporting the voices, agency and empowerment of women and girls in all their diversity.

Time Commitment

Board membership is Voluntary and not set up to be permanent paid positions. Board members meet periodically (at least 4 times in a year) but also to participate in the life of the organisation between board meetings, advising the management team and acting as a representative of the organisation when called upon to do so. Board membership is for a period of 3 years (the term may be renewed once).

How to Apply

If you are a professional with qualities of integrity, credibility, a passion for transforming the lives of women and girls and demonstrated progress in strategic governance efforts, send your application letter and resume to: procurement315@gmail.com. Please indicate Application for Board Membership as the subject of your email. The deadline for submitting applications is 27 September 2024. Your application letter should show how you meet the relevant requirements specified in this advertisement. Female candidates are strongly encouraged to apply.