VACANCY: Bookkeeper

Bookkeeper (FMCG Industry, Various Branches)

Our client, a leading FMCG company, is currently looking for a Bookkeeper willing to be posted countrywide.

The candidate must have a minimum of 4 years of experience in a similar role. The incumbent will be responsible for preparing monthly reconciliations and analyses. Functions include maintaining sets of accounts to balance sheets, inter-company reconciliations, and related accounting duties. The candidate must be available to start immediately.

Qualifications

Diploma or Bachelor in Accounting/Finance.

Urgently apply if you are interested and indicate your salary expectations and your notice period. Attach your CV in word format to: ronald@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw