VACANCY: Brand Associate

Brand Associate ( FMCG Manufacturing)

A well-established company in the FMCG manufacturing industry is looking for a Brand Associate with at least four (4) years in a similar role.

The incumbent will have to:

develop and cascade the Commercial and Marketing strategy into astute and measurable brand plans with a 360-degree approach.

have knowledge of Brand Strategy/ Brand Plans/ Brand Implementation.

Present and execute out-of-the-water creative ideas for marketing activities with the appointed creative agency.

Initiate online and social media campaigns.

Manage website and social media content with the website developer and social media agency.

Formulate and communicate monthly/quarterly social media strategies with a social media agency.

Develop and optimize marketing campaigns (product launching and promotion).

Coordinate trade marketing initiatives in order to push for volume targets.

Track overall brand budget and ensures activities to maximize gains on brand visibility, awareness and build brand equity are within budget.

Conduct cost-benefit analyses at the end of each advertisement initiative. This includes pre and post-promotional analyses to assess a return-on-brand investment.

Analyze industry, competition and market trends.

Prepare annual, quarterly, monthly and weekly reports on brand performance and indicates measurable performance metrics.

Participate in the Innovation funnel and takes the lead on category trend research.

Develop all packaging elements in line with the creative agency.

Obtain and analyze market share target for each category and details brand action recommendations.

Ability to work accurately under pressure and meet set deadlines.

Multi-task/ Prioritize /Stay on top of industry trends in marketing/consumer psychology.

Personality-align multiple brand strategies and ideas/ Manage time effectively.

The incumbent should have excellent communication and analytical skills. Knowledge of MS Word, MS Excel, MS PowerPoint.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Business Studies/ Marketing or equivalent.

Postgraduate Qualification is a distinctive advantage.

Urgently apply if you are interested and indicate your salary expectations. Attach your CV in word format to: ronald@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw