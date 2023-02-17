VACANCY: Brand Associate

Brand Associate ( FMCG Manufacturing)
A well-established company in the FMCG manufacturing industry is looking for a Brand Associate with at least four (4) years in a similar role.
The incumbent will have to:
- develop and cascade the Commercial and Marketing strategy into astute and measurable brand plans with a 360-degree approach.
- have knowledge of Brand Strategy/ Brand Plans/ Brand Implementation.
- Present and execute out-of-the-water creative ideas for marketing activities with the appointed creative agency.
- Initiate online and social media campaigns.
- Manage website and social media content with the website developer and social media agency.
- Formulate and communicate monthly/quarterly social media strategies with a social media agency.
- Develop and optimize marketing campaigns (product launching and promotion).
- Coordinate trade marketing initiatives in order to push for volume targets.
- Track overall brand budget and ensures activities to maximize gains on brand visibility, awareness and build brand equity are within budget.
- Conduct cost-benefit analyses at the end of each advertisement initiative. This includes pre and post-promotional analyses to assess a return-on-brand investment.
- Analyze industry, competition and market trends.
- Prepare annual, quarterly, monthly and weekly reports on brand performance and indicates measurable performance metrics.
- Participate in the Innovation funnel and takes the lead on category trend research.
- Develop all packaging elements in line with the creative agency.
- Obtain and analyze market share target for each category and details brand action recommendations.
- Ability to work accurately under pressure and meet set deadlines.
- Multi-task/ Prioritize /Stay on top of industry trends in marketing/consumer psychology.
- Personality-align multiple brand strategies and ideas/ Manage time effectively.
The incumbent should have excellent communication and analytical skills. Knowledge of MS Word, MS Excel, MS PowerPoint.
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree in Business Studies/ Marketing or equivalent.
- Postgraduate Qualification is a distinctive advantage.
Urgently apply if you are interested and indicate your salary expectations. Attach your CV in word format to: ronald@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw
To apply for this job email your details to ronald@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw