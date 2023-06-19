fbpx
Tuesday, June 20, 2023
VACANCY: Business Unit Head

Business Unit Head- Agriculture (Agric Sector, Kampala Uganda) – Our client is a rapidly growing business house with significant Africa and Middle East operations currently encompass seven business sectors  is looking for Business Unit Head – Agriculture to join their dynamic team. Must have experience of 10-15 Agro business unit management.

The ideal candidate will be responsible for

  • monitoring performance and productivity of managerial employees on an ongoing basis.
  • Developing, with input from managers, promotions/advertising specials for the Dealerships.
  • Ensuring Health and Safety Standards are maintained during production and met all compliances.
  • Setting, with mangers input, Dealership policies and procedures.
  • Providing guidance to managers for production planning, sales and distribution and other key process for business generation.
  • Review financial reports for action such as: inventories including parts, inventory turnover, new and used equipment, whole goods, accounts receivable, accounts payable, financial ratios, new and used equipment and parts sales.
  • Interviewing with dealership management, staff hiring and conducting training for team development.
  • Developing and presenting the Business Unit as a profit centre head to board. Setting yearly objectives for staff, based on the production plan, with input from managers, for each of the production departments.
  • Conducting regular meeting for review and performances of the unit and presenting the plan for way forward.
  • Monitoring performance, with input from the manager, and productivity of employees on an ongoing basis.
  • Ensuring, with input from managers, employees attend training programs.
  • Advising on training programs for employees.
  • Challenge and develop future ownership team and create an ambience for growth for employees by introducing the step-up plans.
  • Identify growth opportunities as new product range, production lines and new market development activities.

Requirements

  • Computer savvy
  • Should have operational knowledge of SAP and S- office.
  • Maximize efficiencies in operations by implementing TQM.
  • Should have contributed to the construction of a business unit from scratch to a self-sustained business unit.
  • Must have experience in handling grains and other products.
  • Capable to construct a team and organization structure by analyzing and assigning roles and responsibilities.
  • Capable to handle financial health of the organization by managing expanse and generation expected revenues.

Qualifications:

  • BSc Agriculture of MSc agriculture graduate.
  • A generous salary package will be offered to the successful candidate.

If you possess the required attributes and competencies, please attach your CV in word format and send it care of: ronald@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw

To apply for this job email your details to ronald@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw

