VACANCY: Business Unit Head

Business Unit Head- Agriculture (Agric Sector, Kampala Uganda) – Our client is a rapidly growing business house with significant Africa and Middle East operations currently encompass seven business sectors is looking for Business Unit Head – Agriculture to join their dynamic team. Must have experience of 10-15 Agro business unit management.

The ideal candidate will be responsible for

monitoring performance and productivity of managerial employees on an ongoing basis.

Developing, with input from managers, promotions/advertising specials for the Dealerships.

Ensuring Health and Safety Standards are maintained during production and met all compliances.

Setting, with mangers input, Dealership policies and procedures.

Providing guidance to managers for production planning, sales and distribution and other key process for business generation.

Review financial reports for action such as: inventories including parts, inventory turnover, new and used equipment, whole goods, accounts receivable, accounts payable, financial ratios, new and used equipment and parts sales.

Interviewing with dealership management, staff hiring and conducting training for team development.

Developing and presenting the Business Unit as a profit centre head to board. Setting yearly objectives for staff, based on the production plan, with input from managers, for each of the production departments.

Conducting regular meeting for review and performances of the unit and presenting the plan for way forward.

Monitoring performance, with input from the manager, and productivity of employees on an ongoing basis.

Ensuring, with input from managers, employees attend training programs.

Advising on training programs for employees.

Challenge and develop future ownership team and create an ambience for growth for employees by introducing the step-up plans.

Identify growth opportunities as new product range, production lines and new market development activities.

Requirements

Computer savvy

Should have operational knowledge of SAP and S- office.

Maximize efficiencies in operations by implementing TQM.

Should have contributed to the construction of a business unit from scratch to a self-sustained business unit.

Must have experience in handling grains and other products.

Capable to construct a team and organization structure by analyzing and assigning roles and responsibilities.

Capable to handle financial health of the organization by managing expanse and generation expected revenues.

Qualifications:

BSc Agriculture of MSc agriculture graduate.

A generous salary package will be offered to the successful candidate.

If you possess the required attributes and competencies, please attach your CV in word format and send it care of: ronald@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw