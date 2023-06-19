VACANCY: Business Unit Head

Business Unit Head- Agriculture (Agric Sector, Kampala Uganda) – Our client is a rapidly growing business house with significant Africa and Middle East operations currently encompass seven business sectors is looking for Business Unit Head – Agriculture to join their dynamic team. Must have experience of 10-15 Agro business unit management.
The ideal candidate will be responsible for
- monitoring performance and productivity of managerial employees on an ongoing basis.
- Developing, with input from managers, promotions/advertising specials for the Dealerships.
- Ensuring Health and Safety Standards are maintained during production and met all compliances.
- Setting, with mangers input, Dealership policies and procedures.
- Providing guidance to managers for production planning, sales and distribution and other key process for business generation.
- Review financial reports for action such as: inventories including parts, inventory turnover, new and used equipment, whole goods, accounts receivable, accounts payable, financial ratios, new and used equipment and parts sales.
- Interviewing with dealership management, staff hiring and conducting training for team development.
- Developing and presenting the Business Unit as a profit centre head to board. Setting yearly objectives for staff, based on the production plan, with input from managers, for each of the production departments.
- Conducting regular meeting for review and performances of the unit and presenting the plan for way forward.
- Monitoring performance, with input from the manager, and productivity of employees on an ongoing basis.
- Ensuring, with input from managers, employees attend training programs.
- Advising on training programs for employees.
- Challenge and develop future ownership team and create an ambience for growth for employees by introducing the step-up plans.
- Identify growth opportunities as new product range, production lines and new market development activities.
Requirements
- Computer savvy
- Should have operational knowledge of SAP and S- office.
- Maximize efficiencies in operations by implementing TQM.
- Should have contributed to the construction of a business unit from scratch to a self-sustained business unit.
- Must have experience in handling grains and other products.
- Capable to construct a team and organization structure by analyzing and assigning roles and responsibilities.
- Capable to handle financial health of the organization by managing expanse and generation expected revenues.
Qualifications:
- BSc Agriculture of MSc agriculture graduate.
- A generous salary package will be offered to the successful candidate.
