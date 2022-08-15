VACANCY| Butchery Manager

Our client in the meat packing industry is searching for a diligent, organised and well-spoken Butchery Manager to manage and control the sale of meat products, whilst maintaining a stable supply of meat products.

The ideal candidate should have a minimum of 2 years experience in a similar role and strong knowledge and understanding of the selection, preparation, display packaging and sale of meat products to domestic and commercial customers.

Interested and suitably qualified candidates should send their CVs to ameer@priconsultants.com no later than 17th August 2022.

PLEASE NOTE: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.