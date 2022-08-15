VACANCY| Butchery Supervisor 

Our client in the meat packing industry is searching for an attentive, adaptable and well-spoken Butchery Supervisor to supervise and oversee the packaging and sale of meat products, whilst maintaining a stable supply of meat products.

The ideal candidate should have a minimum of 1 year experience in a similar role and basic knowledge and understanding of the selection, preparation, display packaging and sale of meat products to domestic and commercial customers.

Interested and suitably qualified candidates should send their CVs to ameer@priconsultants.com no later than 17th August 2022.

PLEASE NOTE: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.