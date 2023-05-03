VACANCY: Buyer

Our client in the Contract Mining and Land Clearing Sector is searching for an experienced, mechanically inclined and energetic Buyer to be responsible for purchasing parts and goods for the firm. This position requires extensive research and the ability to negotiate contracts with suppliers, manage an inventory, evaluate quality goods, and stick within a budget. The ideal client should have at least 3 years of experience in a buyer role in a similar sector, experience with Heavy Earth Moving equipment and a relevant qualification. Interested and suitably qualified candidates should send their CVs to ameer@priconsultants.com no later than 5th May 2023. Please not only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.