VACANCY| Car Rental Administrator And Marketing (Female)

Applications are invited from competent suitably qualified and experienced persons to fill in the position based at Click Drive Car Rental, No 10 Donovan Street, Northend, Bulawayo.

Duties And Responsibilities

Dealing with customers’ enquiries about the availability and cost of hiring vehicles.

Taking bookings and explaining the terms of rental agreements.

Receive payments from clients.

Compiling operating expenses

Checking mileage and inspecting for damages when vehicles are returned.

Providing ongoing service and sales support to clients as well as building strong, personable relationships with our customer base.

Keep up-to-date records of all transactions and contracts.

Updating our social media platforms and engaging with customers.

Qualifications And Experience

At least 5 O levels including Maths and English

A level commercials

Marketing or Commercial qualifications.

Driver’s license

Fluent in English and Ndebele both writing and speaking.

Knowledge of office packages i.e. Microsoft Word and Excel.

Experience in a customer service role.

Well organised with the ability to perform in a pressured time-sensitive environment.

Good attention to detail.

Social media and tech enthusiast.

Interested Candidates submit your CVs, copies of certificates and your colour passport size photo to:

info@clickdrive.co.zw

Closing date 10/08/2022