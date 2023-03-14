VACANCY: Cashbook Clerk

CASHBOOK CLERK (FMCG Sector, Harare) – A leading and expanding FMCG Manufacturing organization is looking for Cashbook Clerk to join their dynamic team, with at least a minimum of 2 -3 years in a similar role.
The incumbent will be responsible for the following:
- Processing petty cash vouchers.
- Processing bank statements.
- Sending out debtor’s statements.
- Preparing debtors reconciliations.
- Preparing cash reconciliations.
- Follow up on outstanding debtors.
- Send out fuel and short supply invoices to transporters.
- Debtors ageing management.
- Cash handling and management.
- Work accurately under pressure and meet set deadlines.
- Excellent communication and analytical skills.
- Knowledge of Pastel Evolution/ Excel/ Sage 1000.
Qualifications: Degree in Accounting. Renewable Contract. Must be available to start immediately. Urgently apply if you are interested and indicate your salary expectations. Attach your CV in word format to: ronald@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw