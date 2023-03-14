fbpx
Tuesday, March 14, 2023
VACANCY: Cashbook Clerk

  • Anywhere

CASHBOOK CLERK (FMCG Sector, Harare) – A leading and expanding FMCG Manufacturing organization is looking for Cashbook Clerk to join their dynamic team, with at least a minimum of 2 -3 years in a similar role.

The incumbent will be responsible for the following:

  • Processing petty cash vouchers.
  • Processing bank statements.
  • Sending out debtor’s statements.
  • Preparing debtors reconciliations.
  • Preparing cash reconciliations.
  • Follow up on outstanding debtors.
  • Send out fuel and short supply invoices to transporters.
  • Debtors ageing management.
  • Cash handling and management.
  • Work accurately under pressure and meet set deadlines.
  • Excellent communication and analytical skills.
  • Knowledge of Pastel Evolution/ Excel/ Sage 1000.

Qualifications: Degree in Accounting. Renewable Contract. Must be available to start immediately. Urgently apply if you are interested and indicate your salary expectations. Attach your CV in word format to: ronald@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw

