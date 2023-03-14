VACANCY: Cashbook Clerk

CASHBOOK CLERK (FMCG Sector, Harare) – A leading and expanding FMCG Manufacturing organization is looking for Cashbook Clerk to join their dynamic team, with at least a minimum of 2 -3 years in a similar role.

The incumbent will be responsible for the following:

Processing petty cash vouchers.

Processing bank statements.

Sending out debtor’s statements.

Preparing debtors reconciliations.

Preparing cash reconciliations.

Follow up on outstanding debtors.

Send out fuel and short supply invoices to transporters.

Debtors ageing management.

Cash handling and management.

Work accurately under pressure and meet set deadlines.

Excellent communication and analytical skills.

Knowledge of Pastel Evolution/ Excel/ Sage 1000.

Qualifications: Degree in Accounting. Renewable Contract. Must be available to start immediately. Urgently apply if you are interested and indicate your salary expectations. Attach your CV in word format to: ronald@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw