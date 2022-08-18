VACANCY| Cashbook Clerk

Our client in the FMCG Industry is searching for a qualified and experienced Cashbook Clerk.

The duties of the job will include, but are not limited to posting payments into the ERP system, performing daily bank reconciliations, following-up on outstanding reconciling items, performing inter-company reconciliations and maintenance of the company asset register.

The ideal candidate must have at least 2 years of experience in a FMCG environment in a similar role and hold a Bachelor’s Degree in Accounting.

Interested and suitably qualified candidates should send their CVs to ameer@priconsultants.com no later than 19th August 2022.

PLEASE NOTE: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.