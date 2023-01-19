fbpx
Friday, January 20, 2023
VACANCY: Cashier

  • Ruwa

A leading and expanding FMCG Manufacturing organization is looking for a Cashier to join their dynamic team with at least a minimum of 2-3 years in a similar role.

The incumbent should

  • ensure that cash is stored correctly
  • Receive cash from customers and staff
  • Provide daily cash-up summaries
  • Reconcile cash on a daily basis
  • Perform other cashbook transactions
  • Facilitates payments in line with SOP
  • Any other duties as assigned by the Accountant.

Attributes and Qualifications

  • Ability to work accurately under pressure and meet set deadlines.
  • Excellent communication and analytical skills.
  • Knowledge of cash handling and management and Pastel Evolution/ Excel/ Sage 1000.
  • Degree in Accounting. Employment – Contract Basis.

Urgently apply if you are interested and indicate your salary expectations. Attach your CV in word format to: ronald@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw

