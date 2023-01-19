VACANCY: Cashier

A leading and expanding FMCG Manufacturing organization is looking for a Cashier to join their dynamic team with at least a minimum of 2-3 years in a similar role.
The incumbent should
- ensure that cash is stored correctly
- Receive cash from customers and staff
- Provide daily cash-up summaries
- Reconcile cash on a daily basis
- Perform other cashbook transactions
- Facilitates payments in line with SOP
- Any other duties as assigned by the Accountant.
Attributes and Qualifications
- Ability to work accurately under pressure and meet set deadlines.
- Excellent communication and analytical skills.
- Knowledge of cash handling and management and Pastel Evolution/ Excel/ Sage 1000.
- Degree in Accounting. Employment – Contract Basis.
Urgently apply if you are interested and indicate your salary expectations. Attach your CV in word format to: ronald@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw
To apply for this job email your details to ronald@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw