VACANCY: Cashier

A leading and expanding FMCG Manufacturing organization is looking for a Cashier to join their dynamic team with at least a minimum of 2-3 years in a similar role.

The incumbent should

ensure that cash is stored correctly

Receive cash from customers and staff

Provide daily cash-up summaries

Reconcile cash on a daily basis

Perform other cashbook transactions

Facilitates payments in line with SOP

Any other duties as assigned by the Accountant.

Attributes and Qualifications

Ability to work accurately under pressure and meet set deadlines.

Excellent communication and analytical skills.

Knowledge of cash handling and management and Pastel Evolution/ Excel/ Sage 1000.

Degree in Accounting. Employment – Contract Basis.

Urgently apply if you are interested and indicate your salary expectations. Attach your CV in word format to: ronald@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw