VACANCY: Catering Store Manager

Our client in the Commercial Catering Industry is searching for an organised and dependable Catering Store Manager to receive, store and issue supplies and equipment for the day-to-day operations and ensure the cleanliness of all work areas, keeping storage and receiving areas clean and tidy at all times. The ideal candidate should possess previous experience in a Catering Store Manager role or similar, experience working in the food & beverage industry and a tertiary-level qualification. Interested and suitably qualified candidates should send their CVs to ameer@priconsultants.com no later than 18th November 2022. PLEASE NOTE: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted