VACANCY: Chef

Chef ( FMCG / Manufacturing Industry, Mutare)

Our client is well-established and highly reputable in the FMCG Manufacturing industry and is looking for a Class 1 Chef with experience in cooking English and Indian dishes.

The ideal candidate will have relevant professional qualifications with a minimum of 3 years of work experience and a proven track record of excellent culinary skills. Traceable references.

Qualifications:

Degree / Diploma in Catering and Hospitality / Professional Cookery.

Applications are invited from candidates who are staying in Manicaland. Urgently apply if you are interested and indicate your salary expectations and your notice period, attach your CV in Word format to: ronald@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw