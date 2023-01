Location: Harare

Deadline: Jan. 15, 2023

Hiring Organisation: Blackstone Bookshop

Job Description

Errands, collections and deliveries

Qualifications and Experience

Class 4 driver’s licence

Valid re-test

Valid defensive driver’s licence

Valid Medicals

At least 5 years of experience

How to Apply

To apply, send an email to: nigel@blackstone.co.zw. Phone: +263717958083

Deadline: 15 January 2023