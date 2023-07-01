VACANCY: Commercial Sales and Administration Manager

Our client is looking for a Commercial Sales and Administration Manager to join their team within the Transport industry. The Ideal candidate has a degree in Finance or business management and preferably 5 years of experience in a similar role.
Key Requirements
SALES
• Managing of Sales Deals
• Ensuring quotations are done in a timely fashion
• Executing and compiling all Sales Invoices
• Capturing POP’s and updating Group Accounts
• Sales Folders (quotations, invoices, POP’s, export documents, sales agreements)
• Monthly Sale Closeouts
• Customer Margin Forms
• Debtors
• Customer Statements
• Instalment reminders
• Handling all payments
• Truck debtors report
• POP’s
• Weekly Customer updates
• Overseeing the preparation & Planning of PDI’s, Handovers, VID, Licensing, Number Plates
• Insurance Policies
• Liaising with the Insurance company on all customer sale agreements
• Supplier Insurance invoices
LOGISTICS
• Rental Operations
• Managing drivers,
• Driver petty cash planning,
• Trip recons
• Supplier Updates
• Updates on delivery times
• Preparation of Documentation for Supplier Payment
• Managing the Import process
• Supplier invoices
• Duty and VAT invoices
• Managing lead times with the transporter
• Engaging with
ADMIN
• Managing of front office
• Ensure the Sales Administrator’s daily duties are fulfilled
• Ensure Logistics Administrator’s daily duties are fulfilled
• Petty cash allocation and returns
• Month End Reports
• Compiling of all month-end reports
• Submission before the end of the month
Interested and qualified candidates please send CVs to dnicholls@priconsultants.com
To apply for this job email your details to dnicholls@priconsultants.com