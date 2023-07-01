VACANCY: Commercial Sales and Administration Manager

Our client is looking for a Commercial Sales and Administration Manager to join their team within the Transport industry. The Ideal candidate has a degree in Finance or business management and preferably 5 years of experience in a similar role.

Key Requirements

SALES

• Managing of Sales Deals

• Ensuring quotations are done in a timely fashion

• Executing and compiling all Sales Invoices

• Capturing POP’s and updating Group Accounts

• Sales Folders (quotations, invoices, POP’s, export documents, sales agreements)

• Monthly Sale Closeouts

• Customer Margin Forms

• Debtors

• Customer Statements

• Instalment reminders

• Handling all payments

• Truck debtors report

• POP’s

• Weekly Customer updates

• Overseeing the preparation & Planning of PDI’s, Handovers, VID, Licensing, Number Plates

• Insurance Policies

• Liaising with the Insurance company on all customer sale agreements

• Supplier Insurance invoices

LOGISTICS

• Rental Operations

• Managing drivers,

• Driver petty cash planning,

• Trip recons

• Supplier Updates

• Updates on delivery times

• Preparation of Documentation for Supplier Payment

• Managing the Import process

• Supplier invoices

• Duty and VAT invoices

• Managing lead times with the transporter

• Engaging with

ADMIN

• Managing of front office

• Ensure the Sales Administrator’s daily duties are fulfilled

• Ensure Logistics Administrator’s daily duties are fulfilled

• Petty cash allocation and returns

• Month End Reports

• Compiling of all month-end reports

• Submission before the end of the month

Interested and qualified candidates please send CVs to dnicholls@priconsultants.com