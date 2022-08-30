fbpx
Tuesday, August 30, 2022
VACANCY: Commercial Vehicle Parts Salesperson

VACANCY: Commercial Vehicle Parts Salesperson

  • Anywhere

Commercial Vehicle Parts Salesperson (Automotive Industry. Harare)

 

Our client is well established and highly reputable in the automotive Industry, and is looking for a commercial vehicle salesperson to join their dynamic team.

 

  • The ideal candidate should have knowledge of heavy duty trucks and machinery parts.
  • Some technical knowledge and be able to troubleshoot parts failures at workshop level.
  • Extremely well spoken and presented.
  • Must drive.
  • Willing to travel around Zimbabwe.
  • Traceable references.

 

Package –

  • base salary + commission
  • airtime
  • phone
  •  50% medical aid cover
  • hamper.

 

Urgently apply if you are interested and, attach your CV in word format to: ronald@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw

To apply for this job email your details to ronald@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw

