VACANCY: Commercial Vehicle Parts Salesperson

Commercial Vehicle Parts Salesperson (Automotive Industry. Harare)
Our client is well established and highly reputable in the automotive Industry, and is looking for a commercial vehicle salesperson to join their dynamic team.
- The ideal candidate should have knowledge of heavy duty trucks and machinery parts.
- Some technical knowledge and be able to troubleshoot parts failures at workshop level.
- Extremely well spoken and presented.
- Must drive.
- Willing to travel around Zimbabwe.
- Traceable references.
Package –
- base salary + commission
- airtime
- phone
- 50% medical aid cover
- hamper.
Urgently apply if you are interested and, attach your CV in word format to: ronald@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw
