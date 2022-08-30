VACANCY: Commercial Vehicle Parts Salesperson

Commercial Vehicle Parts Salesperson (Automotive Industry. Harare)

Our client is well established and highly reputable in the automotive Industry, and is looking for a commercial vehicle salesperson to join their dynamic team.

The ideal candidate should have knowledge of heavy duty trucks and machinery parts.

Some technical knowledge and be able to troubleshoot parts failures at workshop level.

Extremely well spoken and presented.

Must drive.

Willing to travel around Zimbabwe.

Traceable references.

Package –

base salary + commission

airtime

phone

50% medical aid cover

hamper.

Urgently apply if you are interested and, attach your CV in word format to: ronald@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw