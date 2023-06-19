VACANCY: Construction Engineer

Construction Engineer- Civil (Property Development Sector, Kampala. Uganda)

Our client is a rapidly growing business house with significant Africa and Middle East operations currently encompassing seven business sectors and is looking for a construction engineer – civil to join their dynamic team. Minimum 10-12 years of relevant work experience in construction or precast industry.

The ideal candidate will be responsible for

developing warehousing on a large scale in Uganda.

Manage, design, develop, create and maintain small-scale through to large-scale construction projects in a safe, timely and sustainable manner.

Preparing planning the blueprint of construction projects and to review designing structures, using the latest in engineering techniques and computer software.

Conduct on-site investigations and audits and analyse data (maps, reports, tests, drawings) in order to prepare the progress report.

Carry out technical and feasibility studies and draw up blueprints that satisfy technical specifications.

Assessing and managing the risk factor in construction, material procurement and cost planning into project development.

Provide advice and resolve issues creatively, including breakdowns and emergencies.

Planning and constructing the budget reports and carrying out cost-effectiveness reports for the given projects.

Planning and managing the manpower structure, material requirement, and machine requirements for the projects with utmost efficiency.

Handle over the resulting structures and services for use.

Monitor progress and compile reports in project status and assign timelines to meet the project requirements.

Comply with guidelines and regulations, including permits, safety etc. and deliver technical files and other technical documentation as required.

Planning and managing the maintenance projects for the sites and projects.

Must have experience handling multiple projects in parallel.

Proficient in interpreting all production-related drawings.

Experience of using fully integrated software.

Exposure to the latest technology will be added advantage.

Capable of managing several construction sites parallel.

Requirements

Prior experience in Construction projects will be an added advantage.

Knowledge of building construction, application of precast and prefabricated building products, construction details and relevant rules, regulations and quality standards.

Experience in managing and monitoring business through systems is a must.

Education: Degree in Civil Engineering or Construction Management preferred.

A generous salary package will be offered to the successful candidate. If you possess the required attributes and competencies, please attach your CV in word format and send it care of: ronald@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw