VACANCY: Construction Engineer

Construction Engineer- Civil (Property Development Sector, Kampala. Uganda)
Our client is a rapidly growing business house with significant Africa and Middle East operations currently encompassing seven business sectors and is looking for a construction engineer – civil to join their dynamic team. Minimum 10-12 years of relevant work experience in construction or precast industry.
The ideal candidate will be responsible for
- developing warehousing on a large scale in Uganda.
- Manage, design, develop, create and maintain small-scale through to large-scale construction projects in a safe, timely and sustainable manner.
- Preparing planning the blueprint of construction projects and to review designing structures, using the latest in engineering techniques and computer software.
- Conduct on-site investigations and audits and analyse data (maps, reports, tests, drawings) in order to prepare the progress report.
- Carry out technical and feasibility studies and draw up blueprints that satisfy technical specifications.
- Assessing and managing the risk factor in construction, material procurement and cost planning into project development.
- Provide advice and resolve issues creatively, including breakdowns and emergencies.
- Planning and constructing the budget reports and carrying out cost-effectiveness reports for the given projects.
- Planning and managing the manpower structure, material requirement, and machine requirements for the projects with utmost efficiency.
- Handle over the resulting structures and services for use.
- Monitor progress and compile reports in project status and assign timelines to meet the project requirements.
- Comply with guidelines and regulations, including permits, safety etc. and deliver technical files and other technical documentation as required.
- Planning and managing the maintenance projects for the sites and projects.
- Must have experience handling multiple projects in parallel.
- Proficient in interpreting all production-related drawings.
- Experience of using fully integrated software.
- Exposure to the latest technology will be added advantage.
- Capable of managing several construction sites parallel.
Requirements
- Prior experience in Construction projects will be an added advantage.
- Knowledge of building construction, application of precast and prefabricated building products, construction details and relevant rules, regulations and quality standards.
- Experience in managing and monitoring business through systems is a must.
- Education: Degree in Civil Engineering or Construction Management preferred.
A generous salary package will be offered to the successful candidate. If you possess the required attributes and competencies, please attach your CV in word format and send it care of: ronald@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw
To apply for this job email your details to ronald@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw