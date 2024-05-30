VACANCY: Construction Manager

Our client a well-established and reputable company within the construction industry are looking for a dependable, competent and resilient Construction Manager with Structural Engineering experience to join their company.

The ideal candidate must possess the skill-sets necessary, specifically geared towards large commercial and industrial building construction, to execute the responsibilities that follow and must meet the criteria stipulated in the requirements to be eligible for consideration on this exciting opportunity.

The responsibilities of the role include, but are not limited to:

Meeting with engineers, architects, and contractors on an ongoing basis regarding project objectives and progress.

Managing and motivating site foremen and teams.

Ensuring all equipment needed is available on site.

Ensuring budget costs relating to wages, contractors, materials, and equipment aren’t exceeded.

Approving purchase requests.

Ensuring the construction process starts and ends on time, and ensuring daily and weekly deadlines are met.

Ensuring compliance with health, safety, and all other regulations.

Requirements