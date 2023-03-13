VACANCY: Credit and Recoveries Officer

A renewable energy company seeks the services of a Credit and Recoveries Officer to join their Credit Department:

Responsibilities

• Grow a quality and performing loan portfolio.

• Conduct credit assessments of loan applications submitted by clients, including conducting client interviews.

• Undertake loan credit scoring models for credit assessments and ensure that all relevant documents are in order prior to loan disbursements.

• Conduct customer repossessions.

• Conduct outreaches to promote the uptake of the company`s products.

• Create a client database and monitor products performance.

• Ensuring all loans and lending procedures comply with regulations.

• Produce relevant reports to track products performance and to aid in decision-making.

• Monitor and ensure that irregularity and default ratios are in line with the credit policy.

• Reviewing and updating the company’s credit policy.

• Develop and Implement a Credit Recovery Strategy

• Coordinating with external debt collection agencies

Requirements

• Bachelor’s degree in accounting, business administration, finance, or a similar field.

• Credit management certification will be an added advantage

• Proven work experience in a microfinance service environment;

• Excellent analytic and credit appraisal skills;

• Good communication and interpersonal skills;

To Apply, Send copies of CVs, academic transcripts and academic certificates to recruit99@gmail.com no later than the 13th of March 2023.