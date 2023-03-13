VACANCY: Customer Services Officer

A renewable energy company seeks the services of a Customer Services Officer. We are looking for an experienced credit officer to oversee our company’s pay-as-you-go process.

Responsibilities

• Attending to walk-in customers and answering phone calls from customers

• Attend to all customer queries and ensure resolution within the standard turnaround time

• Verify customer payments and issue customer tokens within the specified turnaround times

• Review the Customer Credit Applications in the Customer Relationship System in accordance with the Credit Policy and Procedures

• Sell the company’s products to new customers.

• Create a client database and monitor products performance.

• Up-sell and cross-sell the company’s products to existing customers

• Produce relevant reports to provide input on customer satisfaction levels

Requirements

• 5 Ordinary Levels Passes with grade C or better, including Mathematics and English

• Customer Service certification

• Proven work experience in a high-traffic service environment will be an added advantage

• Good communication and interpersonal skills;

To Apply, Send copies of CVs, academic transcripts and academic certificates to recruit99@gmail.com no later than the 12th of March, 2023.