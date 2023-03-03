VACANCY: Data Analyst Coordinator

Data Analyst Coordinator- Agriculture – Mozambique – 3k gross + accomodation+ car + medical aid + school fees

1. Create internal historical data warehouse

2. Technical expertise regarding data models, relational database design development

3. Proficiency in query languages such as SQL and knowledge of R or Python

4. Experience in data visualisation tools

5. Design dynamic reports to support agronomy data analysts activities

6. Propose algorithithms to automatically detect similar ereors

7. Preparation and validation of data

Requirements

1. MUST BE WILLING TO RELOCATE TO MOZAMBIQUE

2. Degree in Informatics or Information Management or equivalent Degree

3. Experience in the tobacco industry an advantage

4. At least 4 years of working experience

If you qualify, please send a cv in word format with a breakdown of salary, benefits and notice period to: snyamhondera@priconsultants.com by

4th March