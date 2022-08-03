fbpx
Thursday, August 4, 2022
VACANCY| Data Capture/Stock Controller

  • Anywhere

 Data Capture/Stock control (Furniture Manufacturer, Msasa)

An established, and successful Furniture Manufacturing company based in Msasa is in search of a Data Capture/Stock Controller to join their dynamic team with at least a minimum of 3 years of working experience in a similar role.

The incumbent will be responsible for

  • raising POs, GRV’s & Supplier invoices.
  • processing stock issues to Jobs on a daily basis.
  • process Bank and petty cash transactions.
  • raising customer quotations/sales orders/invoices.

 

Qualifications

  • Must be proficient in Quickbooks and be able to process data accurately and timeously.
  • Manufacturing experience would be beneficial but not essential
  • Adhoc administration duties as required.  Any other ad-hoc duties as required by the accountant.

 

Urgently apply if you are interested and indicate your salary expectations, attach your CV in word format to: cvs@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw

