VACANCY| Data Capture/Stock Controller

Data Capture/Stock control (Furniture Manufacturer, Msasa)
An established, and successful Furniture Manufacturing company based in Msasa is in search of a Data Capture/Stock Controller to join their dynamic team with at least a minimum of 3 years of working experience in a similar role.
The incumbent will be responsible for
- raising POs, GRV’s & Supplier invoices.
- processing stock issues to Jobs on a daily basis.
- process Bank and petty cash transactions.
- raising customer quotations/sales orders/invoices.
Qualifications
- Must be proficient in Quickbooks and be able to process data accurately and timeously.
- Manufacturing experience would be beneficial but not essential
- Adhoc administration duties as required. Any other ad-hoc duties as required by the accountant.
Urgently apply if you are interested and indicate your salary expectations, attach your CV in word format to: cvs@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw
To apply for this job email your details to cvs@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw