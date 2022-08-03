VACANCY| Data Capture/Stock Controller

Data Capture/Stock control (Furniture Manufacturer, Msasa)

An established, and successful Furniture Manufacturing company based in Msasa is in search of a Data Capture/Stock Controller to join their dynamic team with at least a minimum of 3 years of working experience in a similar role.

The incumbent will be responsible for

raising POs, GRV’s & Supplier invoices.

processing stock issues to Jobs on a daily basis.

process Bank and petty cash transactions.

raising customer quotations/sales orders/invoices.

Qualifications

Must be proficient in Quickbooks and be able to process data accurately and timeously.

Manufacturing experience would be beneficial but not essential

Adhoc administration duties as required. Any other ad-hoc duties as required by the accountant.

Urgently apply if you are interested and indicate your salary expectations, attach your CV in word format to: cvs@oxfordrecruitment.co.zw