VACANCY: Debtors Accountant

Our client in the Sales and Merchandising Industry is searching for a mature, results-oriented and well-spoken Debtors Accountant to oversee the accounts administration function of the debtors’ team functions.

The responsibilities of the role include:

but are not limited to supervising and reviewing subordinates’ work to ensure all data capturing, review and reconciliation processes are followed correctly

opening of new customer accounts

ensuring that all requirements are met, reviewing debtor’s statements and reconciliations sent out by AR Clerks

creation, amendment and implementation of reports and revision of SOPs to address areas of concern and ensure a smooth flow of communication between debtors, customers, and management and ensuring that, as far as possible trade terms are adhered to, and that debt collection is being performed to the utmost of his/her ability.

The ideal candidate MUST hold a Degree in Accounting, a minimum of 3 years of experience in a similar role and must be proficient in PASTEL and SAGE packages.

Interested and suitably qualified candidates should send their CVs to ameer@priconsultants.com no later than 6th February 2023. PLEASE NOTE: Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.